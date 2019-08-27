Dramatic time at the Braid

There’s a dramatic time in store next month at The Braid Arts Centre.

The well-known Ballymena acting group - the Castle Players - will perform the popular Sam Cree Play - “Stop it Nurse” in the Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14.

Both performances will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now available from The Braid priced £10 (£8 Concession).

If you can’t make the Ballymena nights, further performances will take place in Rasharkin Community Centre on September 20 and 21 at at 7.30pm.