Drink driving ban for hungry farm labourer

A farm labourer who had been lambing all day later went out with friends before going to get something eat at a McDonald’s restaurant in Ballymena where staff suspected he was a drink driver and police were called.

Thursday’s sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that when police arrived and located Richard Waide (18), in an adjacent carpark the defendant was more than twice the drink drive limit.

Waide, of Lislaban Road, Cloughmills, had the offence detected at 4.30am at the Pentagon Retail Park carpark beside the McDonald’s on March 25 this year.

The carpark is just yards from Ballymena Police Station.

Officers found four people in a vehicle with Waide in the driver’s seat with the key in the ignition, his speech slurred and a strong smell of liquor.

The defendant gave an evidential reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

At court he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client is a farm labourer and the inevitable driving ban for drink driving would have “disastrous consequences” for him as he would not be able to drive farm machinery but he was hopeful of holding onto his job.

Mr Ballentine told Ballymena Magistrates Court: “He was lambing sheep. After hours he and a few friends went for a few drinks. He had nothing to eat all day and called in to McDonald’s.”

The defendant was given a 16 months driving ban and a £250 fine.