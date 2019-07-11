Drugs disposal bin launch

A RAPID initiative, which is helping to remove prescription and illegal drugs from streets by providing drug disposal bins, has been launched at the Old Courthouse, Antrim.

Antrim & Newtownabbey PCSP Chairperson, Cr Paul Dunlop said: “By allowing the public to dispose of prescription and illegal drugs in these accessible bins, we hope to substantially reduce the amount of drugs available on our streets.”

PSNI District Commander for Antrim and Newtownabbey, Superintendent Steen said: “The introduction of these drug disposal bins provides an effective way for drugs and harmful substances to be removed from our community”.

Any unwanted or unused prescription medication can also be returned to any pharmacy in the borough.