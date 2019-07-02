Dunclug community enjoy ‘The Big Lunch’

Dunclug was among 17 Ballymena communities which signed up to join The Big Lunch 2019.

They were among nearly 380 communities across Northern Ireland to do so.

The Big Lunch is all about bringing people together to connect over lunch.. Pictured are: Aoibh, Scarlett Kathleen and Kaliesa pictured at the Dunclug Action Partnership The Big Lunch at community centre, Dunvale.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

In a recent poll of 4,000 people undertaken by The Big Lunch, nearly 70% of the population don’t feel they know their neighbours well.

Every year since 2009, millions of people across the UK have come together for The Big Lunch on the first weekend of June to celebrate community, positivity and friendship, over lunch and a cuppa.

It is an initiative from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery that connects people and encourages friendlier, happier and safer neighbourhoods.

Photos of the Dunclug Big Lunch kindly submitted.