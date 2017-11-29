Dunloy in mourning for road accident victim says Sinn Fein MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has expressed his deep sadness and shock at the news of the tragic death of a neighbour in a car accident on the A26 last night.

“The people of Dunloy, including myself, are stunned and shocked at this news. It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends, in particular to his two sons.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with them at this devastating time.

“I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident to come forward and I want to echo this appeal.”