DUP lifts Ian Paisley suspension after 57-day ban

Ian Paisley has been readmitted to the DUP after a 57-day ban.

The North Antrim MP was suspended from membership of the party on July 24 pending further investigation, after the House of Commons’ Standards Committee found he had committed “serious misconduct” in relation to his failure to declare two lavish family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government, then lobbying the UK government on their behalf.

He was also handed a 30-day ban from the House of Commons.

In a statement today, a DUP spokesperson said: “The internal processes surrounding these matters have been completed.

“On Tuesday, September 18 Mr Paisley was readmitted to membership of the party following a suspension of 57 days and upon re-admission he is subject to a number of conditions including a ban on holding office within the party for 12 months.”

The party said it would be making no further comment on these matters.

In the early hours of this morning, Mr Paisley learned that he had surviving a bid to oust him from his Westminster seat.

He clung on to his seat after the UK’s first ever recall petition fell just 444 votes short of the total required to force a by-election.

