DUP wins seat in Carrick by-election

Cllr Pete Johnston.
DUP candidate Peter Johnston has been elected to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mr. Johnston was one of five candidates in yesterday’s Carrick Castle ward by-election.

He will replace Independent councillor Jim Brown whose seat was left vacant following his death in August.

Following the announcement, he said: “Having lived, worked and studied in Carrickfergus for most of my life, I take pride in my town and the people who live here.

“As a father and a local businessman, I want to see Carrickfergus transformed into a town where new jobs, opportunities and investment are the norm.”

The number of total votes polled was 2,873 - a turnout of 21.8 per cent.

Peter Johnston received 1,106 first preference votes.