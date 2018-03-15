Ballymena playgroup makes its mark at new facility

Children from Gracehill and Galgorm Community Playgroup were welcomed to the district’s waste water pumping station which is being given a £1.2 million upgrade.

The children gave a helping hand to plant out two large containers - made by NI Water’s contractor GRAHAM Construction – to enhance the exterior of the site.

They were joined during the visit by Mid and East Antrim councillor Audrey Wales MBE.

The planting exercise follows a recent visit to the playgroup by NI Water, GRAHAM Construction and engineering consultants RPS, when the children learned all about the importance of water and site safety and prepared handprints to decorate the hoarding of the construction site.

Peter Ferguson, NI Water project manager for the Galgorm Wastewater Pumping Station upgrade said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to visit Gracehill & and Galgorm Community Playgroup recently to highlight the importance of water and looking after the environment to local children. These are our future generations who will benefit from investments such as this million pound upgrade at Galgorm Wastewater Pumping Station, and it’s great to have their handprints on display at the site.”

“We are grateful to the playgroup for their involvement in the planting and to Councillor Audrey Wales MBE for representing Mid and East Antrim Borough Council here today.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation throughout the construction period.”

The Galgorm Wastewater Pumping Station upgrade, which will help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area, is due for completion around the beginning of June.

The project will provide a new pumping station at Galgorm and much-needed emergency storage at Cullybackey to help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

The new wastewater pumping station is being constructed on the site of the existing station in Galgorm, located within the public car park at Raphael Way.

The area around the pumping station will be landscaped following completion of work.