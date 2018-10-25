Success for St. Killian’s pupils

A top performing A-level student from Larne has been awarded a prestigious All-Ireland Scholarship.

Reagan Butcher is a past pupil, of St. Killian’s College in Carnlough and St. MacNissi’s Primary School, Larne.

Cathal McDonnell and Liam Black (right).

The All-Ireland Scholarship Scheme (Northern Ireland Awards) gives 19 scholarships each year which are awarded to the top performing A-level students from grant-aided post-primary schools.

A minimum of two scholarships are awarded in each county of Northern Ireland, based on the students’ home addresses. The scholarship is worth £5,500 for the duration of their undergraduate degree course.

The school says that this award is a “great credit to Reagan, who is rightly recognised as being a top performing candidate.

“Reagan is a great credit to the school her family and herself and the college wishes her every success and happiness in the future.”

Reagan is now studying law at Queen’s University Belfast. She will receive her scholarship in November at Limerick University.

Meanwhile, St Killian’s is celebrating the success of year 11 pupil Liam Black who was chosen as one of 25 students from 20 countries to become a Broadcom Masters International delegate. Liam has won an all-expenses paid trip to Phoenix, Arizona, next May.

Last year, Liam and Cathal McDonnell enjoyed success with their STEM project “Quad for Quads” which is a device that alerts a nominated phone number that a quad has overturned. After a win in the “Big Bang” competition in Birmingham, they are now set for the All-Ireland BT finals in January.