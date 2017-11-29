VIDEO: Co Antrim primary school with just 34 pupils sends message to Harry and Meghan

A Co Antrim primary school has managed what few other schools could and produced a message of congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involving every single pupil.

The video from Duneane Primary School in Toomebridge was produced the day after the Royal engagement was announced and has been viewed by thousands of people on Facebook and Twitter.

Duneane Primary Schools pupils Sarah Ross, Lucy Arrell and Rebecca French

Principal Kerrie Wilson said: “We’re a small school with only 34 pupils. Every one of them – from four-year-olds up to P7s – had an input into video to send out our congratulations.

“Our ICT co-ordinator Gail Cuthbertson came up with the idea of sending a message to congratulate Harry and Meghan.

“It started as a conversation on Whatsapp then we talked to the kids about what they might do if they were preparing for a wedding.

“It was a bit of community effort, some mummies brought in hats and other bits and pieces. The teachers and classroom assistants also brought a lot of things in that we used.”

Rebecca French, Sarah Ross, Lydia Gilbert, Lucy Arrell and Jamie McCullough with their flags to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The short video which was filmed in a day shows the children learning to curtsey, choosing their wedding hats and perfecting their dance moves.

Mrs Wilson, who has been principal of the school since April, said: “We did abandon what was planned for the day, but we’re reacting to something the children have seen in the news, something that there’s a buzz about.

“It’s bringing their ICT and performance skills out, so it is time well spent.”

Of the prospect of an invite to the wedding off the back of the video, she said: “You never know if we’ll get an invite to the wedding. We’d be very pleased if we did.

Hannah McMullan, Ellie Richardson and Noah McKenna hard at work

“Either way we’re all very excited about the wedding.”