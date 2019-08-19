Emergency Services Day Flag to be flown

The Emergency Services Day flag will be flown at three council sites to mark Emergency Services Day on September 9.

The annual event commemorates and celebrates the people who work in the emergency services and their contributions to communities.

Mid and East Antrim councillors agreed to mark the day with a flag hoisting ceremony involving the mayor, aldermen and Ccuncillors. The flag will be flown at The Braid in Ballymena, Smiley Buildings in Larne and Castle Green in Carrickfergus.

Mayor, Maureen Morrow, said: “Our emergency services across the country and right here in Mid and East Antrim do fantastic work. While it is good news for most of us that we don’t see that work day in day out, it sometimes means that their work can easily go noticed. The emergency services or 999 day is an ideal opportunity to support the services and to remember the bravery and commitment being carried out in our community, often in very difficult and dangerous circumstances to protect us and keep us safe. I am delighted to support emergency services day and would encourage many of our local organisations to join us in showing their support on September 9.”

Emergency Services Day takes place on that date throughout the UK with the aim to promote the work of the emergency services, promote efficiency, educate the public, and promote volunteering opportunities