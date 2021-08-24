Alderman Nicholl highlights DUP teamwork in action

Alderman Nicholl, DUP Councillor for Bannside, said: “Whilst there are a number of areas where energy saving initiatives can be implemented, these must be considered in parallel with the range of community benefits that street lighting provides.

“This follows on from the health and safety work that we have accomplished at the approach leading to the entrance at the housing development on Dreen Road including Jiggle Bars.

“This will help to alleviate the speed problem on the Dreen Road,” he said.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE at Queen's Park, Cullybackey, with Ian Paisley Jr MP

Alderman Nicholl added: “It is felt the addition of a tactile feature such as jiggle bars may be beneficial to hopefully remind and encourage road users to pay attention to the upcoming left hand junction.