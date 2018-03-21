Business support for ‘Be a Saint Day’

Volunteers across the borough have come out in support of ‘Be a Saint Day’, a Business in the Community initiative.

This is a day of volunteering which is held in Mid and East Antrim in March.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr Paul Reid said: “Be a Saint Day is an annual day of volunteering which encourages employers to release their employees for a day to get involved in practical tasks.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has wholeheartedly supported the initiative for the last number of years.

“We have had a great number of hardworking volunteers out in our green spaces across the borough, and I would personally like to thank them for their time and effort.

“We have some fantastic parks and open spaces in the borough and are committed to looking after them for the benefit of our local communities and local wildlife. Our saintly volunteers have helped to do just that.”

Volunteers from Invest NI, Norbev, JP Corry, Belfast Harbour, P&O Ferries and Danske Bank all came out to help with practical tasks including essential tree maintenance at Diamond Jubilee Wood and Ecos Nature Park, and spring planting at The People’s Park.

Hilary Hanberry, Communities Manager, Business in the Community said: “This is an opportunity for local businesses, and their employees, to roll their sleeves up and give something back to their local communities in a ‘hands on’ way.”

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive of Volunteer Now, added: “Many organisations wouldn’t be able to deliver services without the dedication of volunteers.”