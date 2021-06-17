Council backing WHS status bid

Gracehill Old School Trust is seeking World Heritage Site status for the village which would see it ranked alongside the Giant’s Causeway. Gracehill village was NI’s first conservation area. The Gracehill Old School Trust has been working actively to achieve the much-coveted United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation World Heritage status for the past 18 years. Gracehill now has the opportunity to work with two other Moravian settlements in Bethlehem, United States and Herrnhut, Germany, as part of a joint bid for World Heritage status, councillors have been told. The council is confident that this status would be “hugely significant” to Mid and East Antrim benefiting the economy and tourist sector.