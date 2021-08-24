‘Countryside Custodians’ Group putting grant to good use

The Scheme is run by NI community and civic pride campaign, Live Here Love Here, in partnership with Councils, the Housing Executive and private companies like McAdam. The funding has enabled the County Antrim Countryside Custodians to purchase essential litter picking equipment, such as high visibility vests, litter pickers and gloves. Until recently, these items had been largely self-funded. The grant will help to the group to continue making Antrim a cleaner, greener and healthier place to live. Founded by Ballymena-based Katherine McAdam, the County Antrim Countryside Custodians are a large volunteer litter picking group with over 1,200 active members right across County Antrim since 2019. Their contribution includes litter picks, conservation projects, and education about the importance of protecting our environment. The group also support local communities through school initiatives, recycling programmes, and arrange eco-friendly events.