Double win for our ‘Rose among Towns’

Ballymena is the “most blooming” town in Northern Ireland after scooping a coveted top title in a prestigious competition.

The North Antrim town has won the Large Town category in the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards for the second consecutive year.

Ballymena was the winner of the Large Town category in the 2017 Ulster in Bloom awards.

There was further success for Ballymena this year too as the “Roses in Towns” winner.

The annual horticultural competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays in the province’s cities, towns and villages.

Commenting on the success of Mid and East Antrim Borough, deputy mayor Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “I am delighted with this tremendous success for the borough which has achieved a total of five awards.

“I would like to thank all those who dedicate their time and efforts to making the borough beautiful.”

Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “Both Translink and Ulster in Bloom are committed to developing a more attractive and sustainable society with an emphasis on environmental care.

“Our winners demonstrate a true Ulster in Bloom ethos with their dedication, skill and enthusiasm to improve their local environment and delight so many local people and visitors to their area.”

The competition is organised by Northern Ireland Local Government Association. President Arnold Hatch said that it highlights what can be achieved when people “work together to create a better environment for everyone.”