Net Zero Carbon message delivered to local businesses

The Northern Ireland leg of the tour saw Planet Mark partner with NILGA and Translink to travel the region in Translink’s new zero emission hydrogen bus – built by Wrightbus in Ballymena.

The tour visited local businesses to hear stories about how organisations are decarbonising in addition to providing net zero workshops for businesses that are yet to begin their low carbon transition. It was part of Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour, which aims to empower British firms and their employees to become part of a greater national effort to protect the environment by raising understanding of the action they can take to support the drive to net zero. It will also highlight the great work many companies are already doing to address their carbon emissions.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “I was delighted to be invited to Wrightbus to gain an understanding on how this new, innovative hydrogen technology is changing the transport system across Northern Ireland. The Wrightbus investment in hydrogen technology, coupled with Council’s investment in training to progress a skilled local workforce in clean technology will help to support and sustain new and existing businesses and to position Mid and East Antrim as a dynamic, outward-looking region which welcomes and supports inward investment.”

Neil Collins, Wrightbus Managing Director, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour and to show them how Wrightbus is leading the way with zero-emission buses - including the production of our world-first hydrogen double decker, the Hydroliner - to help create a greener future.