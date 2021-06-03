Pat’s Brae gets a ‘Realm’ refurb

Improvements to Pat’s Brae in Ballymena will include new paving, drainage and street lighting. The Department for Communities has provided £259,200 of funding with the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council contributing £28,800. It comes as a £390,000 improvement scheme on Lower Mill Street, Ballymena, which started earlier this year, completes.

The Pat’s Brae public realm improvements, together with Lower Mill Street, will mean the main pedestrian routes from the train and bus station to Ballymena town centre are greatly improved.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure, which is managing the works.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The completion of the scheme on Lower Mill Street and the commencement of the Pat’s Brae scheme, shows my Department’s continued investment in Ballymena town centre.

“Not only does the scheme on Pat’s Brae improve pedestrian routes to the town centre, but it also links access to Ballymena Library, a key asset within the town centre.”

Lower Mill Street is now in full use and, whilst work is ongoing on Pat’s Brae, access to premises remains available.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed continued public realm work in Ballymena.

He said: “I welcome the £259,200 investment from my Sinn Féin colleague, Minister Deirdre Hargey, that will allow the ongoing public realm work in the town continue. This will now include work on Pat’s Brae. This is a substantial ongoing investment in Ballymena town helping to make it a much better place to visit and shop.