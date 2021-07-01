Sensory garden and trail opens at ECOS

Speaking at the launch, Cllr McCaughey said: “This garden has transformed a disused space and created a community garden for people with a wide range of needs to enjoy.

“As well as a communal growing space, it contains specific areas to meet a range of needs - quiet, sensory, active - and wild areas to enhance biodiversity. The garden includes a storytelling area, wooden fort, willow tunnel and hedge, raised beds for food growing, fruit trees, and a range of sensory planting. The garden was originally designed by The Northern Area Autism Reference Group to ensure it was representative of a range of needs. The garden and all its features was then built by The Conservation Volunteers and the Friends of Ecos volunteers. Its been real community effort and I would like to thank all involved for their valuable input.”

Council has worked in partnership with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) to fund and support the garden. Jayne Colville (NHSCT) said: “Gardening or spending time outside in the tranquil setting of a garden can help reduce high anxiety levels and the sensory nature of a garden can engage senses without being overwhelming. We hope a range of groups will make use of the garden for health and wellbeing benefits and we welcome any interested groups to make contact.”

