Up to four inches of snow expected in parts of Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is expected to experience snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading up to some very blustery conditions by Wednesday night.

The Met Office has said that a yellow weather warning for snow, which was in place from Monday afternoon and which covers the whole Province, looks set to stay in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

It is followed by a yellow warning for wind from 9pm on Wednesday to lunchtime on Thursday.

A yellow warning means you should “plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities”, according to the Met Office.

Forecaster Matt Roe told the News Letter there will be “widespresad snow showers” all day on Tuesday.

This will bring up to 10cm (about four inches) of snow to high ground and up to 5cm to lower ground.

The Province can also expect a “fairly strong” westerly wind, then ice at night with temperatures in the evening set to hit -1C.

Wednesday is set to be less cold but will bring “scattered” snow showers until the afternoon, and heavy rain later – plus the potential for “severe gale force winds” that night.