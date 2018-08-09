Estelle in the frame for Specsavers title

A Ballymena woman has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Estelle Wallace, shortlisted in the 45–59 age category, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Love Island star Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs style by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

Estelle, who is a health and wellness coach, was invited to visit her local Specsavers store in Fairhill Shopping Centre to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

Estelle also took the opportunity to try Specsavers’ innovative Framestyler technology to help choose a new pair of specs, ahead of the next round of judging.

“I was really delighted to be shortlisted as a regional finalist. A few friends suggested that I enter and I’m so glad that I did. I’m a strong advocate of local stores and businesses so it has been great to support my local Specsavers in this fun initiative,” Estelle said.

She added: “Whilst I love my recently bought Converse specs, the Framestyler app which I tried in store has shown me how my face suits a set of Balmain frames which I’m now going to buy with my competition voucher.”

Jackie Douglas, Director of Specsavers Ballymena said “Estelle is a brilliant example of a glasses wearer who is passionate about her look from head to toe, especially her glasses.

“We look forward to introducing her to new frame styles in the future in store. We also wish her the best of luck in the remainder of the competition.”

The awards were launched by Steps star Claire Richards earlier this year.

If she triumphs in her age category, Estelle will meet Claire and rub shoulders with many other celebs at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue in October.

There are five age categories – 16-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-59 and over 60, plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

All age category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.