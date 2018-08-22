Exams success at Ballymena Academy

Following on from the 2017 results, which were the best results obtained within Ballymena Academy, the school’s young people are celebrating another impressive performance this year - 99% of all examinations sat by pupils resulted in a pass grade, 92% of which were at Grade C or above.

Once again a very pleasing number of pupils has achieved three or more passes at grades A* - C, with the percentage figure of around 80% for the fifth successive year.

Some of the 29 pupils who achieved three A grades or better at GCE A Level at Ballymena Academy.

Principal Mr Stephen Black congratulated all the young people on their achievements; thanked parents for the considerable part which they play in supporting such success and applauded the school’s teaching and support staff, without whose expertise and commitment such excellent outcomes could not have been achieved.

Top achievers at A Level were: Laura Craig, four A* grade; Owen Cavanagh, Charis Hanna, Jack McComb, Catalina McLaughlin and Nataliya Sergeyenkova (all obtained a combination of four A*/A grades).

A further 23 pupils each obtained a minimum of three A*/A grades.

Students have gained access to a wide range of courses with many attaining much sought after places at the leading universities, including Oxford.

Nataliya Sergeyenkova (3 A* and 1 A grade) and Thomas Mauger (3 A* grades) at GCE A Level with Mr. Black

Mr Black said: “A great deal of hard work and planning has been invested in such success and the results demonstrate that the school continues to promote very high standards of learning and achievement across the curriculum.”