Exhibition on Plant Life

An exhibition entitled ‘Hidden Beauty - Plant Life Under the Microscope’ by Steve Lowry is now running at the Oriel Gallery within Clotworthy House, Antrim.

It will run from 9am-5pm until Sunday, June 23, and admission is free.

In this exhibition Steve Lowry reveals the detailed structure of plant buds, leaves and leaf hairs, wood, stems and roots when viewed using a light microscope. The range of textures is made even more spectacular by using polarized light to create a rainbow of stunning colours.