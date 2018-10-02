Family of tragic Michael Monroe thanks public for their 'love and support'

The family of tragic Michael Monroe - who died in a road collision near the Dark Hedges - have thanked locals for their support.

Michael died following a road traffic collision on 25 September at 7.10pm, at the junction of Gracehill Road and Bregagh Road in Ballymoney.

In a statement issued by PSNI Caroline’s mother Aileen McKenna and Caroline’s brother Will Braaksma have said: "We are heartbroken over the loss of our sweet Michael Monroe.

"Michael and Caroline were on their honeymoon, a dream trip they planned and saved for, a year after their July 2017 wedding.

"They were having a wonderful time loving this beautiful country.

"“Our tragic loss has been eased by the kindness and support of so many Irish people.

Michael and Caroline Monroe

"We thank the neighbours and first responders at the accident scene, and the staff at both Causeway Coast & Glens and Altnagelvin Hospital.

“We are deeply appreciative of Bernadette who sat with Caroline in the hospital during those first terrible hours, and Grainne and Ciara who picked Caroline’s mother and brother up at Dublin airport and drove them three hours north to the hospital.

"We are forever grateful to the Police liaisons who have guided us through these awful and heart-breaking days and also to the Life After group who have done so much for us.

“Michael was a kind, loving man, a teacher beloved by his family, friends and students, but especially by his beautiful bride Caroline and their two dogs, Monty and Milo."

The statement also asks for the public to respect their privacy as "Caroline heals physically and grieves this dreadful loss, re-imagining a future without her sweet Michael".

It adds: "Thank you from the families of Caroline and Michael Monroe.”