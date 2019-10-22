Firefighters across NI battling blaze at chicken shed - NIFRS warn motorists to take care

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently at the scene of a fire at a chicken shed in Northern Ireland.

The chicken shed is located in the Frosses Road area near Cloughmills.

NIFRS are currently at the scene.

"We are currently dealing with a chicken shed on fire at Frosses Road near Cloughmills.

"No chickens are in the shed.

"If passing on the Frosses Road please do not get distracted by firefighting operations," warned NIFRS.

It is believed firefighters from Belfast, Coleraine, Ballymena and Kilrea have been tasked to the scene of the blaze.