First Connor Boys’ Brigade issue anniversary appeal

The First Connor company of the Boys’ Brigade is calling on all former members and officers to join them in celebration of their 75th anniversary.

A weekend of special events is being planned including the Annual Display on March 27 for which it is hoped that a drill squad of ‘Old Boys’ can be formed. This will be followed on March 28, with a special dinner for all former members and officers in the hall at Connor Presbyterian Church at which stories and memories from the past will be shared and, on the evening of March 29, a parade and Service of Thanksgiving will be held.

The anniversary weekend will also see a special book go on sale, detailing the history of the company through reminiscences of former members and photographs from the 1950s through to the present.