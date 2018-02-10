Five-years-old boy flown to hospital after falling in river

A five-years-old boy has been rescued from the Braid following a multi-agency emergency operation in Ballymena this afternoon.

The boy was recovered from the river shortly after 3.00 p.m. after which he was airlifted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, according to a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who said: "The thoughts of all involved in the rescue are with the young boy and his family."

Emergency operation.

Sean McCarry, from the Community Rescue Service (CRS), which was involved in the rescue effort, told the BBC that the boy "accidently fell into the River Braid near the Ecos Centre at Ballymena and was quickly swept downstream".

Mr. McCarry continued: "Despite valiant efforts by rescuers form PSNI, the CRS and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) the child was carried a considerable distance downstream in the fast flowing river.

"A police helicopter continuously relayed the child's position to the rescue teams as they frantically leapfrogged each other in attempts to keep up and complete a rescue.

"As a result of the professional coordination of the responding rescuers, a child was recovered some miles downstream and immediately transferred to the awaiting air ambulance.

"At this time, the child's condition is unconfirmed."