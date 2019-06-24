Flag ceremony in support of Armed Forces

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is flying the flag in support of the Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday, June 29.

As in previous years, the flag was hoisted on Monday (June 24) along with a small ceremony involving the Deputy Lieutenant, the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors, Chief Executive and representatives from the Armed Forces.

The flag will fly for one week leading up to national Armed Forces Day on main Council buildings in the Borough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “Mid and East Antrim has a long and proud connection with our Armed Forces.

“By supporting the Fly the Flag campaign, we are demonstrating our appreciation for our brave service personnel, past and present, and their resilience and courage.

“This is an acknowledgement of the vital work they do in ensuring our safety and protecting us from harm at home and abroad.”