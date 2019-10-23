Food collection help needed

Charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare are appealing to people in Ballymena to volunteer their help for the Christmas food collection for people in need.

From Thursday, November 21, until Saturday, November 23, the two charities will be collecting food in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland during the annual Tesco Food Collection. They are looking for local volunteers right across County Antrim to encourage shoppers to donate, so that as much food as possible can be collected.

During the collection customers are encouraged to donate long-life food to help food banks and community groups support people in need at Christmas.

Tesco will top up customer donations by 20 per cent to further support the two charities in their work.

Last year, 3.5 million meals were collected as part of the Tesco Food Collection, and, since its launch in 2012 more than 50 million meals have been donated to the two charities by generous Tesco customers.

To make this year’s collection a success volunteers are needed to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the food items most needed by food banks and community groups in their area, and to encourage people to donate.

People interested in volunteering can find out more and sign up at www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection