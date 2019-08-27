Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling on Ballymena folk to pull on their boots and take part in a Forget Me Not Walk up Slieve Donard to raise funds in memory of their loved ones.

The charity is organising the walk on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm and the money raised will help support local people affected by cancer. The registration fee for the event is £25 and the charity suggests each walker raises £80. To sign up or to find out more visit cancerfocusni.org/forgetmenotwalk

Cancer Focus NI community fundraiser Barbara Long said: “When someone you love dies you may wish to celebrate their life and memory in a special way. You’ll know the best way to remember them but a Forget Me Not Fund offers a way that not only celebrates their life but helps other local people affected by cancer.