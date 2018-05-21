Frew queries speed limits in Moorfields

DUP MLA Paul Frew has written to Department for Infrastructure to ask them to explore the speed limits in Moorfields to determine if they need to be reduced.

Paul Frew stated “ I have asked them to review the speed limits throughout Moorfields but particularly the Kilgad Road coming into the village and the built up area.

“We are open to meeting DFI Roads on site to discuss further.

Cllr. William McCaughey added: “I have received a number of calls with residents concerned at the speed of traffic coming down the road.

“We always received complaints about the main junction but people need to be aware of their speed before they even get to the junction or coming off it.”