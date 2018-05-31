Funding boost for local rescue group

A Portglenone-based voluntary search and rescue group is set to share in an £84,000 funding boost from the Department for Justice.

The Department of Justice has awarded the funding to nine voluntary search and rescue groups in Northern Ireland.

The support package includes a contribution of £41,000 from the Department for Communities.

Community Rescue Service, with its base in Portglenone has received an award of £16,000.

The boost will fund communications equipment, training, and assist with the maintenance of response vehicles.

Department of Justice Permanent Secretary Nick Perry said: “This latest funding award provides direct support to the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly work to help keep our communities safe.

“Supporting the Maritime Coastguard Agency and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, volunteers provide 24 hour front line support to answer the calls of those in need.

“While funding supports the purchase of much needed lifesaving equipment, the volunteers take with them our admiration and thanks.”

Nine voluntary groups applied for funding and all will receive support. The North West Mountain Rescue Team is set to receive £16,000. Mourne Mountain Rescue Team will receive £14,000. The Irish Cave Rescue Organisation will benefit from a £10,000 award.

Lagan Search and Rescue, Lough Neagh Rescue, Foyle Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North and Skywatch Civil Air Patrol share awards totalling £21,400.

When considering applications for funding the department prioritised requests which would impact on front line services and would have the greatest benefit for the public.