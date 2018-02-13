Funeral details for tragic Ballymena schoolboy

The funeral of tragic schoolboy Kayden Fleck will take place on Thursday afternoon in Ballymena.

The five-year-old – described by his family as a “happy-go-lucky” child and by his school principal as “a wee chatterbox” – died on Saturday when he fell into the River Braid.

Five-year-old Kayden Fleck who died on Saturday

Family pastor Thomas Todd of Ballykeel Pentecostal Church said the service would be at 2pm on Thursday in Ballymena Elim Church.

He said there is a family connection to both churches, and as a big turn out was expected the Elim church in Castle Street was a more suitable location.

Pastor Todd said he knew the family reasonably well, confirming that Kayden’s mother Leanne McGowan and father Darrel Fleck had recently got married.

He said Kayden had a twin brother as well as an older brother and younger sister.

“I was speaking to the family yesterday – it’s a difficult time for them as you can imagine,” he said.

“They’re trying to put on a brave face but the reality is so incredibly difficult.”

On top of Saturday’s tragic accident, Pastor Todd said the family had been through a lot of testing times with Kayden’s heart trouble at birth and the death of Darrel’s brother in a car accident some years ago.

Following Saturday’s heartbreaking developments, he said the family were keen to see better safety measures put in place around rivers close to housing estates.

Kayden’s principal at Harryville Primary School Lesley Meikle said the response to a book of condolence at the school has been “amazing”.

She said: “People are coming from all over to sign the book, not just Ballymena.

“The plan is to give it to Kayden’s mum and dad later down the line.”