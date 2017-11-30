Funeral details released for tragic Co Antrim road victim

The funeral details of tragic Anthony McGhee who died after a road collision on Tuesday evening have been released.

An insertion in the online Funeral Times reveals the father-of-two, from Dunloy, will be buried after Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church in his home town on Saturday at 11am.

Mr McGhee, 57, will be sadly missed by his sons Michael and Damien, partner Colette, siblings and wider family circle.

He died following a crash on the A26 Crankill Road, at its junction with the Kildowney Road, around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Last night PSNI Inspector Mick Wood said: “The collision occurred at around 6.30pm at the junction of the Crankill Road and the Kildowney Road and involved a gold Nissan Qashquai and a silver Saab 9-3 car, which was towing a trailer at the time.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing and whilst I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact police, I would specifically appeal to the driver of a white van, who turned off the main carriageway and onto the Kildowney Road a short time before the collision, to get in touch, as I believe they may have information which could assist our investigation.

"Witnesses are asked to contact police in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1084 28/11/17.”

Earlier Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan expressed his deep sadness and shock at the news of the tragic death of a neighbour in a car accident on the A26.

He said: "The people of Dunloy, including myself, are stunned and shocked at this news. It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends, in particular to his two sons.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with them at this devastating time. “I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident to come forward and I want to echo this appeal.”

Read: Man who died after collision is named locally