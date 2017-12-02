Galgorm Resort staff fundraise for Simon Community

Three Galgorm Resort & Spa staff members bedded down by Titanic Dock on Thursday night in minus 1 temps for the charity fundraiser ‘Sleep Out for the Homeless’.

Pictured are Colin Johnston, General Manager; Tara Moore, Spa Manager; and Aaron Logan, Food & Beverage Manager, who took part in the event to raise money for the Simon Community NI.

The trio from Galgorm Resort & Spa raised £1,498 (with donations still coming in) smashing their £300 target.

The event as a whole has raised £7,000 so far.