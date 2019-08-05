‘Game of 3 Halves’ to take place across the borough

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will bring a series of coaching camps to Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus this summer known as the Game of 3 Halves (GO3H).

GO3H is a partnership model supported by Ulster Rugby, the Irish Football Association (IFA), the Ulster Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The concept behind it is to use the power of sport to promote respect for diversity and support the development of positive community relations.

It aims to bring children and young people from different backgrounds together to explore culture and identity through participating in three sports from Northern Ireland’s rich sporting heritage of football, Gaelic football and rugby.

To date Larne Youth FC, Larne Rugby Club, Shane O’Neills GAA, Greenisland FC, Ballymena Rugby Football Club, Carniny Amateur and Youth FC, All Saints GAC, Ballymena United Youth Academy and North End United Youth FC have all signed up for registering their players on the programme.

The programme dates for Ballymena are August 12-16 from 10am to 3.30pm daily at Ballymena Showgrounds.

The camps are free of charge and any participant who completes the week long programme will receive a sports pack worth £20.

If your club or any parent is interested in registering a team or players on to the programme the person to contact for the Ballymena area is Gary Boyd gary.boyd@midandeastantrim.gov.uk