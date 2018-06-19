Gaston calls on council to display Assembly artefacts

A local TUV councillor has said that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council shouled consider putting historic artefacts that belong to the Northern Ireland Asssembly on display.

Bannside Councillor Timothy Gaston said his party leader, Jim Allister MLA had led a “successful campaign” to get access to the historic artefacts and works of art that belong to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“There are many joining his call to put them on public display,” Mr Gaston said.

He added: ““I am calling on Mid and East Antrim Council to engage with the Assembly to ascertain if any of these historical treasures have ties with our borough, and if so, seek to loan them and put them on display in our museums.

“We have such a rich and colourful history that should be celebrated.

“It is shame that these artefacts have been hidden away from the public, it is time we did something to fix that.”