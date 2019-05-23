Gerry celebrates 40 years of trading at weekly markets

Ardglass man, Gerry McNabb, is celebrating a momentous 40th year trading at the weekly markets in both Larne and Ballymena where he is known affectionately as ‘Gerry the Fish Man’.

Gerry, a father of six and grandfather to 17 grandchildren, has seen many changes in Larne market over the last four decades.

The outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, recently met Gerry to recognise his contribution to the local markets.

Speaking at the time, the Mayor said: “Weekly markets are a special feature across all of our main towns in Mid and East Antrim.

“They are somewhere for local people to come to support local entrepreneurs, small businesses and craftspeople.

“They also provide opportunities to sample a range of wonderful local produce and connect with the local community.”

Gerry said that he has thoroughly enjoyed his 40 years of trading at Larne market and looks forward to his weekly chats with his regulars from Larne town and the neighbouring villages and asked that a special thanks be passed on to those loyal customers who have supported him and his family over the years.

Gerry doesn’t plan on hanging up his apron any time soon though and says that he plans to keep trading within Mid and East Antrim’s markets for many years to come.

Ballymena Market runs at Ballymena Seven Towers Leisure Centre car park, every Saturday from 7am to 2pm.

The Larne Market runs at Larne Market Yard, every Wednesday from 8am to 1pm

Carrickfergus market runs at Joymount car park, every Thursday from 8am to 2pm