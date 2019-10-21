Get ‘appy’ with Bin-Ovation

Throughout October, November, December 2019 and January 2020, Mid and East Antrim residents will have the opportunity to win a tablet by downloading the Bin-Ovation app and entering the draw.

Those interested can go to App Store (I-phone) Google Play (Android) and download the app to their smart device. Navigate to the ‘more’ tab and enter your details under the ‘Enter the Draw’ option.

The app also gives lots of information about bin collections, recycling and much more, including: A Bin Collection calendar showing your collections; a search engine for over 250 household items letting you know what items go in which bin; and, news and information on your recycling scheme and various initiatives being regularly updated by the waste management team at Mid and East Antrim Council.

Find out more at www.bin-ovation.com