Get Set for a ‘Naked Run’ in Ballymena

A ‘Naked Run’ is to be held at the Ecos Park on Thursday, July 25.

But don’t panic! Runners will be fully clothed.

To run ‘Naked’ means running without a watch or running app.

Runners will predict their finish time before starting the run and the winner will be the person who gets closest to their predicted time.

The 5km run is being organised by local man Jonny Graham.

Jonny is taking part in the 2019 New York Marathon in support of cancer charity, Action Cancer. In doing so he has pledged to raise £3,300 which will go towards the charity’s range of cancer prevention, detection and support services.

Jonny is doing all this in memory of his mother, Ann, who lost her battle to cancer 10 years ago this September.

As part of his fundraising efforts Jonny has organised a ‘Naked Run’ for all running enthusiasts on the evening of July 25.

Jonny said: “I think this idea will appeal to a lot of runners. As well as being a bit of fun, it adds an extra challenge for the participant.

“As a runner it is always good to test yourself in different ways. The ‘Naked’ Run is more like a time trial. You can come to the event and do your run any time between 6pm and 8pm. You will be set off with whoever turns up at the same time as you.”

Participants are asked to register by making a minimum donation of £5 to Action Cancer. This can be done via the Facebook event page - The 5km Naked Run for Action Cancer.

If you want more information, just contact Jonny via Facebook. Or if you can’t make the run but want to donate, just go to Jonny’s JustGiving page online.

Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Manager Leigh Osborne said: “Every year thousands of pounds are raised for Action Cancer through people taking part in running events. The ‘Naked Run’ is a new and unique concept and one that I’m sure will generate interest of many runners wanting to give it a go. It is a great way to challenge yourself and support local people affected by cancer at the same time. Action Cancer receives no government funding and so relies entirely on fundraising from the general public in order to deliver its services. Without events such as this one, Action Cancer simply could not support so many people affected by cancer”

Action Cancer provides a range of local cancer detection, prevention and support services which costs £4m annually to fund. Action Cancer’s breast screening service is available to women aged 40 – 49 and over 70 who fall outside the NHS screening range (50-70).

Action Cancer also provide therapeutic support in the form of counselling and complementary therapy to those living with cancer or supporting a loved one with their diagnosis and this is available to both adults and children from age 5. A peer mentoring service is also available for people dealing with their diagnosis.

Other therapeutic support services include acupuncture, scar therapy, physiotherapy, yoga and pilates, one-to-one and group life coaching and educational events. In addition, the charity has an excellent Health Promotion programme providing education and awareness on how to minimise the risk of cancer through practical health and lifestyle choices and M.O.T. health checks.

These services are available from Action Cancer House in Belfast and regionally in selected venues across the country. Breast screening and health checks are available regionally on the Action Cancer Big Bus, supported by Supervalu and its independent retailers.