Ghostly Graveyard Tour

Ballymena town centre will be the setting for a ‘Ghostly Graveyard Halloween Tour’ later this month.

The event on Wednesday, October 30, will be an opportunity to discover a little history of Church Street Graveyard - also known as ‘Ballymena Old Churchyard’, one of the oldest landmarks in the town, and to hear some ghostly tales from a well known local storyteller. The tour, which can be booked via Eventbrite, is suitable for children aged over 10 years but all children attending under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and attendance is at parents/guardians’ discretion. Tickets are priced £4 per adult and £2 per child and admission cost includes refreshments. Details at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events/ghostly-graveyard-halloween-tour