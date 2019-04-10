Glenarm Castle setting for ‘Tulip Festival’ this weekend

Glenarm Castle is getting ready for a visit from the official Peter Rabbit(TM) at the annual Tulip Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend, May 4-6.

Now in its 12th year the annual Tulip Festival supported by Bloms Bulbs is a fantastic day for everyone from gardener enthusiasts to families.

Located in the picturesque Walled Garden of Glenarm Castle, you will find thousands of tulips of mixed varieties and spring flowers. A beautiful range of tulips, in various heights and colour, will be on display and some with unusual names such as Uncle Tom, Flaming Baltic, Rhapsody of Smiles and Paul Scherer. Expert advice from professional gardeners and representatives from Bloms Bulbs will be available to discuss all your bulb requirements for the coming season.

Bring the family and enjoy a fun-filled weekend with lots to see and do including an array of craft stalls & exhibitions, food and drink, live music, children’s entertainment.

Look out for the official Peter RabbitTM who will be making a personal appearance at intervals throughout May 5-6. Families can also enjoy a special Peter RabbitTM themed activity trail.