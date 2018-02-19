Global Spa of the Year award for Galgorm Resort

Galgorm Resort & Spa continues to add to its ever-expanding roster of awards with news that the hotel has won Global Spa of the Year 2017 at the World Luxury Hotel Awards.

The local resort beat off stiff international competition to be recognised by the global organisation for its world class facilities and excellent service provided to guests.

This prestigious win put the resort on the radar of the awards’ organisational committee, who after a very successful site visit to Northern Ireland at the end of 2017, announced that Galgorm Resort & Spa has been selected as its host property for the 2018 World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards.

Each year, a new destination and luxury property is sourced and selected to host the gala celebration, and this year’s event will take place on July 14 at the Galgorm resort.

This is an extra special achievement for the resort as it is the first time the awards will have been held in the UK or Ireland having previously been hosted in destinations such as Qatar, Vietnam, South Africa and Thailand.

Joanna Evans, Executive Manager for the World Luxury Spa Awards, said: ““We were blown away by the genuine hospitality of the staff, the sheer beauty of the grounds and surrounding nature, the incredible spa and thermal village and the range of dining and entertainment options available on site.

“It was an easy choice for us on check-out that this was to be the resort to host our event.”

Galgorm Resort & Spa’s General Manager Colin Johnston added: “2017 was a fantastic year for the Resort in terms of achievements but winning Global Spa of the Year has really enabled us to shine an international spotlight on the Resort and wider region.

“We were completely blown away to have been announced as the 2018 Host Venue and are extremely excited about having the opportunity to showcase on the global stage the amazing luxury spas and restaurants we have both here on the island of Ireland and throughout the UK.”