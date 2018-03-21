‘Greatest story ever’ illustrated in textiles

“The Greatest Story Ever “ is the title of an exhibition of textile works depicting the Christian story to go on show from Easter.

The display can be viewed at

St Colmanell’s Parish Church, Ahoghill, from next Saturday and Sunday and continuing on the remaining Saturdays and Sundays in April.

Using a variety of materials and techniques, a number of artists will take visitors on a journey through the church’s year from Advent through to Trinity Sunday.

The artists give an insight into major aspects of the Christian story in a stunning, colourful and novel way.

Some of the artists are members of the Northern Ireland Embroidery Guild; others are taking part in a venture of this type for the first time.

The exhibits have been created by members of the parish, other churches, groups, schools and individuals.

One of the pieces is a collaboration of 16 individuals; male and females, experienced artists and first timers, and even the rector, who have come together to form what they hope will be a memorable work of art.

Rosemary Frayne, co-ordinator of the textile art exhibition, said: “St Colmanell’s has been described as one of the most beautiful village churches in County Antrim and it is a wonderful setting for this inspiring account of the life of Christ.

“Many people will recall how inspiring it looked during the Christmas Tree Festival in December 2015.”

The textile art will be enhanced with floral displays. Teas will be served in the church hall.