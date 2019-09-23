Green Dog Walker vans get ‘furbulous’ makeover

Four ‘pawsome’ new Green Dog Walker (GDW) vans are now on the roads around Mid and East Antrim.

The brand new vehicles have been entirely wrapped with the GDW mascot and messaging and will be located in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus ensuring the message to ‘leave only pawprints’ is delivered across the borough.

The Green Dog Walker initiative has been running in Mid and East Antrim since 2018 and to date over 700 residents have signed up. By taking the pledge residents vow to clean up after their pet and encourage others to do the same. When they sign up they also receive poo bags and distinctive green leads. To find out more on Green Dog Walkers visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/dogs-animal-welfare/green-dog-walkers. Pictured: Senior Enforcement Officer, Nigel Devine, with Enforcement Officers, Stewart Clawson and Gary Gordon.