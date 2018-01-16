Groggan PS to close early due to snow

Groggan Primary School has announced its intention to close early today (Tuesday) due to snowy conditions.

The school posted on Facebook this morning that after consultation with the Chair of Governors, and in the interest of the safety of pupils, parents and staff, the school will close today for all pupils at 2pm. as snow is forecast throughout the day.

“If any parent wishes to collect their child from school from lunch time onwards, this is also an option,” the post added.

The school also stated that at present the Yellow Bus is running, but should this change, “we will let you know as soon as possible”.