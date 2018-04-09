Guides and Brownies lead through example for homeless charity

Kind-hearted Cullybackey Girlguiding Unit has been donating toiletries for “Welcome Packs” for the Simon Community homeless charity.

The Brownies and Guides have been involved through their social action project.

First Cullybackey Guides.

Girlguiding Ulster has donated more than 250 food and toiletry essential packs to Northern Ireland Simon Community from units across the province.

The Simon Community provides accommodation, 24-hour advice service and support to clients who are experiencing homelessness.

The “Welcome Packs” which include basic food and toiletries” will be given to people who come to stay with Simon Community NI in one of their accommodation projects. Often these people have few or no belongings.

The girls have taken on this social action project to “make a difference in their community, working together for the good of others”.

Girlguiding members have also been learning about the Simon Community charity and its work.

They have been educated on how individuals can end up homeless and why it is important to help others, expecting nothing in return.

Girlguiding Ulster says: “By educating members of Girlguiding Ulster this has helped to dismantle the stereotypes around homelessness”.

Brenda Herron, Girlguiding Ulster Chief Commissioner, added: “Social action and helping others is a significant part of our Girlguiding promise and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support of this year’s Chief Commissioner Charity.

“I am delighted by the massive response of our members donations for The Simon Community NI.

“Together we have made a big difference in helping The Simon Community support the homeless in Northern Ireland by providing welcome packs.”

Girlguiding Ulster Brownie member, Sarah commented: “We learnt about the work the Simon Community does and how they help others. I realised how fortunate we are to be surrounded by family and friends. This was a great project to be part of.”

Amanda Scott, Community Fundraiser, Simon Community Northern Ireland, said: “We are grateful to Brenda Herron, Girlguiding Ulster Chief Commissioner, for choosing us this year as their nominated charity.

“Special thanks to each and every one of the guides who quickly got behind this amazing social action project, the response has been fantastic and the staggering amounts of ‘essentials’ delivered to our central office, is quite overwhelming.

“It was a pleasure to be able to spend some time talking to the groups about the work of Simon Community Northern Ireland and how important it is to have the support of those in local communities across the country.

“Projects such as this enable us to continue with our work by helping thousands of people each year who are facing or have become homeless”.