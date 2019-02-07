Hardy to stand for election in Ballymena

Sinn Féin has selected Patrice Hardy as a candidate for the Ballymena area on Mid and East Antrim Council in the upcoming Local Government election.

The Bannside Councillor will move areas in a bid to increase the party’s representation across Ballymena and the wider area, joining Ian Friary, Collette McAllister and Councillor James McKeown as candidates for Mid and East Antrim Council.

Ms Hardy said: “I grew up in Cloney and with many friends and family around me, it has been a huge honour to represent the people of Bannside and I want to thank them for their support.

“I am looking forward to the challenges ahead as we bid to increase Sinn Féin representation across Mid and East Antrim.

“If elected, I look forward to the opportunity to continue this fight to deliver for all of the people of Mid and East Antrim, especially for those who continue to have rights denied.”