Have your say on Local Development Plan

Antrim and Newtownabbey residents are being invited to have their say on the council’s new planning framework for how the borough should develop up to 2030.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched the draft Plan Strategy for its new Local Development Plan, a key framework for guiding decisions about how the Borough will grow and develop in a sustainable fashion in the coming years and complement the outcomes of its community plan – Love Living Here.

The draft Plan Strategy sets out the council’s ambitions and policies for employment, infrastructure, housing and sustainable growth and follows extensive consultation with residents, businesses and statutory partners.

Alderman John Smyth, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “This is a significant milestone for our council and our citizens.

“The draft Plan Strategy marks the first time the council has been at the forefront of the development plan process since powers were transferred in April 2015.

“We are committed to using this powerful place-shaping tool to benefit the people who live in Antrim and Newtownabbey, those who work in our local businesses and invest in our Borough and the visitors who support our growing tourism sector.

“The council is committed to promoting our Borough as a smart and prosperous place and ensuring that we deliver development that meets our economic and social needs without compromising the quality of our environment.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Alderman Philip Brett, said: “Planning decisions affect our housing, education, businesses, rural communities and our natural and historic environment and through the draft Plan Strategy we wish to positively and proactively guide development in the borough so that we can meet the needs and improve the quality of life of all our residents.”

The draft Plan Strategy will be available to view online and in person from today until September 20 with residents, community groups, developers and statutory partners able to share their feedback from July 26.

To find out more about the Draft Local Development Plan and the related documents, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/draftplanstrategy/