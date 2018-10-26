Alliance councillor pledges to increase dementia work if re-elected

Alliance Mid and East Antrim councillor Gerardine Mulvenna has pledged to increase her work to improve dementia-friendly services if re-elected next May.

Cllr. Mulvenna, who was recently selected by Alliance to run in the Coast Road area in the next council election, said she would continue to be as dedicated as ever” to follow up her invaluable work on dementia.

She has recently been shortlisted in the Dementia Friendly Community Champion of the Year and the United against Dementia, Outstanding Contribution of the Year categories in the Alzheimer’s Society Awards, which will take place next month.

“Everyone knows someone whose life has been impacted by dementia, either directly or through a loved one. My mum lived with dementia, so I personally experienced it.

“Therefore we have a responsibility to educate ourselves about the condition and do what we can to help raise more awareness around it.”

Cllr. Mulvenna said: “At last year’s Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly Awards, Larne was named the most dementia-friendly community in Northern Ireland. I am keen to help build on that honour.

“Creating a dementia-friendly borough is key to helping those with the condition, particularly those who suffer in silence. In a dementia-friendly community, people are more aware of and understand dementia, and those living with it will feel included and involved, giving people control over their day-to-day lives. My vision is to make dementia-friendly communities right across the borough.

“I feel privileged to be nominated in the Dementia Friendly Awards this year and if re-elected to Mid and East Antrim Council in May, I will continue to challenge stigma surrounding dementia and increase awareness of how best to communicate, relate to and support people with it and their families and carers.”